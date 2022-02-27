BALES, Jessica "Marie"



Jessica "Marie" Bales left this life to join our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 18th, 2022, due to COVID Pneumonia.



Marie was born on June 11th, 1949, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late Fred and Velma (Carter) Bales. Marie is survived by her children: son, Jeremy Falletta, daughter, Angela (Frederick) Lewis. Marie was a loving grandmother (aka BaBa) to her grandson, Jaron



Ferguson and her 3 bonus grandchildren, Jamorrion, Skylar and Laila Lewis. Marie also leaves to cherish her memory, brother, Frank (Marilon) Bales, her very special niece,



Meredith (Shane) Smith and their son Carter, lifelong friend, Vickie Hays and family and her very close friend and traveling buddy, Brenda (Larry) Evans. Marie was a 1967 graduate of Fairmont East High School in Kettering, Ohio, and continued her education at the Dayton School of Practical Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. As an LPN, she served the communities in the Dayton and surrounding areas as a geriatric nurse. Marie was a generous, giving and kind hearted free spirit who lived to give to others. She loved crafts, rescuing animals, traveling and anything adventurous. She will be missed in so many ways, her laughter, contagious smile, her tenacity, and the way she loved others. Final arrangements are being provided by Newcomer Funeral Home, (Kettering, Ohio). A celebration of life will be held for her on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at 12:00pm at Cornerstone Baptist Temple (1707 Ohmer Street, Dayton, Ohio). Family will receive guests beginning at 11:30am.

