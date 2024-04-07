Baldwin, Wilma

Baldwin (Cogar), Wilma Jane "Jane"



75, was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on September 17, 1948, the eldest of thirteen children. Her mother Mary (Everts) Cogar, her sons David Baldwin (Michelle) and Bill Baldwin, grandchildren Jordan, Karac, and Nicholas Baldwin, and four great-grandchildren survive her. Also surviving are siblings Jack Cogar (Dianne), Lynda Dressell (Wolfgang), Roger Cogar (Babette), Pamela Arthur (Mike), Karl Cogar, Tom Cogar, Robin Cogar, Bob Cogar (Georgiana), Kathy Binder (Helmut), Brian Cogar, and Pat Cogar (Michelle); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Her father, Edward Cogar, and a sister, Donna Russell, preceded her in death. Jane retired from the City of Springfield Police Department following over 33 years of service. A celebration of life is to take place at the Lake View shelter in Buck Creek State Park from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024.



