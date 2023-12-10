Baldwin, Garry Lee



Garry Lee Baldwin, 64, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at The James Cancer Center. He was born May 6th, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Louis and Donna (Simpson) Baldwin. Garry graduated from Shawnee High School in 1977. He retired from Coca-Cola in 2019 after 43 years of service. After retirement Garry felt compelled to help others and began working at The Ohio Masonic Home in various positions ultimately retiring as a transportation driver. Garry loved being outdoors, working with his hands and tending to his vegetable garden. He loved life on his little farm. He had a contagious smile and a quick wit. Garry was a fierce competitor. He loved playing Euchre and cornhole. Garry had a love of sports, being an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Garry was very proud to be a Baldwin and family meant everything to him. He loved being a son, husband, dad and especially a papa. He will forever be missed and loved. Garry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Peggy Baldwin; his children: Amanda Woosley (James) and Matt Baldwin (Beth); step-children: Christopher Lee (Jessica), Reanna Luttrell (William) and Mandy Lee (Curtis); a sister, Karen Davis; grandchildren: Ryan, Luke, Kara, Tristan, Tatum, Tevin, Torrance, Skye, Crysta, Denny, Kaitie, Aidynn and Elynn; great-grandchildren: Kinleigh, Kaylee, Kassie, Harmony and Ryver and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Garry is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Sandy Hall and Steve Baldwin. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 13th, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 14th at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following he will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





