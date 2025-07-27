Baldwin, Elizabeth

Baldwin (Hershey), Elizabeth Sue



Elizabeth Sue Baldwin, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, July 24th, 2025. She was born on June 16th, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, to Samuel and Edith (Ratliff) Hershey.



Sue enjoyed spending her time crocheting, reading, and baking with her little sister, Judi. She was known for her love of frogs (as long as they weren't real). Always willing to lend a helping hand, she cared deeply for those around her. Above all, she was devoted to her family. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to love her.



Sue is survived by her children, Jim (Sherry) Wells, Rebekah (Brian) Dixon, and Richard (Tanya) Wells Jr.; step-children, Chris and Brenda Baldwin; her siblings, Ted Grovesnor and Judi Hershey; grandchildren, Alexis and Austin Dixon, Anna, Harrison, and Brenden Wells, Brooklyn Casto, Katlyn and Levi Clark, Landon and Hannah Adams, and Gracie Callis; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Kayce, Kiara, Aidyn, Ainsley, Oakley, Sophia, and Josh Baldwin Jr.; her nephew, Shawn Hershey; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family.



She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Larry Baldwin; her parents, Samuel, and Edith Hershey; her stepson, Doug Baldwin; siblings, Charles, Albert, and John Bowman, Mary Edith Rapp, and Mary Ellen Bocanegra; her grandson, Josh Baldwin; and her great-grandson, Trystan Casto.



Sue's family will receive friends on Saturday, August 2nd, at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Orbie Estep officiating. She will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com





