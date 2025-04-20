Baldwin, Carolyn

Baldwin (Watson), Carolyn



Carolyn Watson Baldwin, born April 28,1942, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother & sister departed this life April 10, 2025.



She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her son, Shawn; grandchildren, Blair, Dane, Paige and Chase Baldwin; their mother Phyllis Larson; great granddaughters, Romona & Alaia Baldwin; siblings, David (Catherine), & Ronald (Crystal) Watson, Deborah (Arthur) Sherman; "special son" Alvin Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at Greater St. John Baptist Church 4200 Germantown Pk in Dayton on April 26, 2025, with visitation at 11:00 am and the service at 12:00 pm.



