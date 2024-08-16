Baker, Shirley

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Baker (White), Shirley

Shirley Ann (White) Baker, 87 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Monday August 12, 2024 at 4:54 AM Services will be held on Saturday August 17, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio with Steve Swallow officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Funeral Home Information

Bailey Zechar Funeral Home

653 Hickey Ave

Versailles, OH

45380

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/versailles-oh/bailey-zechar-funeral-home/6944?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

