Baker, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Baker, age 93, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on June 30, 2023. He was born in Tipton, Indiana on January 17, 1930 to the late Robert C. and Lois Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Connie Baker.



Bob is survived by his daughters Dawne "Dee" (Dennis) Poling, Lois (Kenny) Nonemaker, and Jolene Smith; grandchildren Amanda (Jeremy) Dearth, Adam Poling, Darren Stanley, Jason (Beth) Stanley, Stephanie (Josh) Brown, and Robert Smith; 15 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; and brother-in-law Steve (Carol) Adams.



Bob enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast at McDonalds. He was an avid photographer. Bob retired from IBM after over 30 years of employment. He loved to travel around the country with his wife, Connie. Bob was a proud member of the United States Army during the Korean era. He was also an avid Cubs fan and got to enjoy his 80th birthday at Wrigley Field with his daughters.



A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio. A visitation will begin one hour prior to service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 in honor of Bob.



