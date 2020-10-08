BAKER, Regina L. Age 71, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Baker. Regina is survived by her children Paul and Steve, granddaughter Maleaia and three more grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family members and friends. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10th, 2020. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. Use of face masks and social distancing will be required.

