X

BAKER, Regina

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BAKER, Regina L. Age 71, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Baker. Regina is survived by her children Paul and Steve, granddaughter Maleaia and three more grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family members and friends. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10th, 2020. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. Use of face masks and social distancing will be required.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.