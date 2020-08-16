X

BAKER, Norine

BAKER, Norine 77, of Springfield, passed away at her residence, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Blanche Hudson; daughter, Diana Malott; and sister, Pat Hudson. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Baker; Children, Tommy (Jodie) Bowen, Mary (Mark) Smith, Donny (Connie) Bowen, Charles (Christina) Bowen, and Jason (Michelle) Baker; brothers, John, Merele, Philip, and French Hudson; sisters, Norma and Ola Hudson; and many loving grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5pm-7pm. Funeral Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11am at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek. 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.

