BAKER (COPLEY), MARY M.



BAKER, Mary M., age 82 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Bickford of Middletown. She was born January 24, 1941 in Williamson, West Virginia. Mary was employed in the Can Aerosol Line at Avon Products for over 43 years, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed crocheting and also traveling with Larry. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Laura (Williams) Copley; and one sister, Sue. She is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Larry Baker; three children, Eddie (Vicky) Copley, Edna Copley; and Todd (Sherry) Baker; four grandchildren, Matt, Edward, Jeremiah and Rebecca; four great grandchildren; four sisters, Una, Alice, JoAnn, and Ann; three brothers, Tim, Johnny and Bernie; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Hospice Chaplain Amy Bennett, officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Drive, Suite 110, Dayton, Ohio 45458. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com

