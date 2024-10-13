Baker, Lillian P.



BAKER, LILLIAN P. was born on April 7, 1942 in the beautiful hills of West Virginia to Ben and Ida Curry Baker. On Tuesday, October 8, 2024 the Lord called me home, the place I had been planning on going for many years. I'm leaving behind my most precious daughter Melanie and her husband, Rick Holbert, grandsons Michael and Robert, and Robert's wife, Carrie, their children, great-granddaughter Emma, and great-grandchildren, the twins, Lucas and Lilah. I spent 56 years in Huber Heights, Ohio, where I attended school, worked, and eventually retired before moving to the Columbus, Ohio area. In Huber Heights I came to know Jesus as my Savior, and was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church for about 33 years before moving to Columbus. I was able to serve in many areas there and was so blessed. What joy I received in all this! After 45 years on the job, I retired in 2006. Other activities which I enjoyed very much for many years were genealogy, writing, planning and organizing large get togethers, traveling, and reading. I became seriously ill and moved to the Columbus area in 2015. Besides being close to my family, I made many new friends. I also found a God-loving church at New Horizons Community Church of God in Blacklick, Ohio. As time went on, my health continued to get worse. In July 2022, I made a decision to move to Tampa, Florida to be with my most precious family. It worked out well for me, but it was not the same as living in Ohio. Visitation to support my family will begin at 9:30AM on Saturday October 19, 2024 with my funeral at 10:30AM held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. Burial immediately following at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



