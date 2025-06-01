Baker, JoAnn

Baker (Johnson), JoAnn



JoAnn Baker, (nee Johnson) age 96, went to be with the Lord on May 25. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Stella Johnson, brothers Robert, Raymond, Ernest, and Roger, and daughter, Josee. Survived by daughter Jan Dill (Ron), son John Baker (Jeanell), and daughter Jennifer Baker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by "honorary daughter" Henny Tousignaut. She worked and retired from Miami Valley Hospital and was a longtime member of Corinth Presbyterian Church. She was kind and loving and will be missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to all the caregivers at Hospice of Dayton. A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Monday, July 7, 2025 at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.



