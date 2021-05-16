<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689763-01_0_0000689763-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689763-01_0_0000689763-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BAKER, James F.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 64, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert G. and <br/><br/>Patricia A. Baker; sister, Mary.. Jim was a 1974 graduate of Brookville and a graduate of Wright State University. He was an accountant, tax preparer and was currently an electrical estimator for Adams Robinson of Dayton. Jim enjoyed playing poker with his friends, golf, fishing and he was a true "Dayton Flyer Faithful". He loved the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He also had a special love of dachshunds and the Michigan Wolverines. He was a member of VFW Post 3288 and AMVETS Post 1789 and a member of the Brookville High School Wrestling Association. Jim is survived by sisters, Kay (Dale) Morgan, Joyce (Fred) Dillon; brother, Brian (Becky) <br/><br/>Baker; nieces, Alicia Morgan, Katie Meece, Erin Meece; nephews, Luke (Miranda) Morgan, Eric Meece; great-nephews and niece, Jared, Ella and Beckett; uncle, Joe (Pat) Walsh; aunts, Mary Ruth Falta, Marilyn Walsh; special friends, Nancy Watt, Mike Moran, John Bodine, Jim Murray, Jim Drake and Jim Short, along with numerous cousins and many special friends. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 2-5 pm, Sunday, May 23, at the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE</font><font size="2" color="#000000">. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am, Monday, May 24, at Precious Blood Church. In lieu of flowers, <br/><br/>donations should be made to the Robert Davis Memorial Scholarship or the Brookville Wrestling Alumni Association. <br/><br/>E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.</font><br/>