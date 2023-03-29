X

Baker, Jacob

Jacob A. Baker, age 38 of Middletown, Ohio died unexpectedly in an auto accident Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Monroe, Ohio. He was born on March 1, 1985 in Middletown, Ohio to Douglas Baker and Brenda (Downs) Taylor. Services will all be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Visitation will be Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.  7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jason Alspaugh and Rev. Jim Anderson will be officiating. Interment at Woodside Cemetery will follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Baker family.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com

