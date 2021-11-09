BAKER, Irene



Age 85, of Franklin, OH, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. Irene was born in Blue Diamond, KY, on June 26, 1936, to the late Walter and Cordelia Combs. She was formerly employed with Sorg Paper Company for 13 years, was a licensed cosmetologist and was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan. Irene was preceded in death by her first husband, Sim Johnson in 1974; her son, Glen Johnson; her grandson Matt Johnson; her stepson Scott Baker; and her brother, Eugene Combs. She is survived by her second



husband, Kenneth Baker; her children, Teresa Johnson, Don (Vicki) Johnson; Sherry (Jim) Grissom; her stepson, Ernest



Baker; her grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Wills, Jeremy



(Amanda) Johnson, Ryan (Sarah) Johnson, Jason (Stephanie) Rogers, Brad (Stephanie) Rogers; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Anne Mae Combs. A Private Memorial Service will be held to honor Irene.

