journal-news logo
X

BAKER, Frances

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAKER, Frances

Age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at U.C. West Chester Hospital where she had been a patient for 12 days. Among survivors is her husband of 54 years, Arthur "Toad" Baker, and one son, Toby Baker. Graveside Services will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. There will be a visitation at the graveside from 1:30 p.m. to time of service at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BEAM, James
2
BATTLE, Vannie
3
BENNETT, Valerie
4
Borgstrom, Jim
5
HARRIS, Ramon
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top