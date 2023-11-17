Baker, Dolores

BAKER (Hoeper), Dolores V.



Dolores V. Baker of Dayton, OH, who had the most beautiful heart and soul, died peacefully at the age of 102 on November 10, 2023. Her inner light shone to anyone she met and she was always willing to put others first. Dolores had a quick smile, cherished her family, was strong and independent yet loving, giving and caring to others in need. She was a trusted confidante to many and always had a warm welcome awaiting anyone coming to her home, which she dearly loved. Her faith was extremely important to her and it guided her throughout her long life. She gave her children a moral compass and solid family values to follow, especially respect and kindness to others. She expected her children to do the right thing and for the most part, they usually did. Dolores nurtured so many lifelong friendships and all were blessed to have known her. Dolores dearly missed her husband, Joe, whom she was married to for 63 years. He made her feel special and therefore, she made her family and others feel the same way. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards/board games, baking, gardening, sitting on the porch swing, dancing, volunteering, traveling, helping Dad with his woodworking projects, praying for others and sending cards to countless numbers of family and friends to honor their special moments. Dolores and Joe proudly raised 9 children  Joan (Paul) Andersen, John (Kathy) Baker, Joe (Wanda) Baker, David (Grace) Baker, Dodie Munn, Denny (Bev) Baker, Jim (Elaine) Baker, Donna (Rich) Johnson and Jerry (Joyce) Baker. Also cherishing her memory are her 18 grandchildren  Eric & Tim Andersen, Joe & Meggie Baker, Brian Baker, Windy Fleischaker, Lauren Kelleher, Katie Thorpe, Rachael Baker, Patrick Munn, Casey Troutman, Sean & Mike Baker, Nick Baker, Lauren Dillon, Jessica Knox and Brennan & Rowan Baker and her 15 great-grandchildren with one more due in early Spring. Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 12-4 pm at Tobias Funeral Home (Beavercreek Chapel), 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH (937-427-1361). A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at 11 am on Monday, November 20, 2023 at St. Anthony Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, OH with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH (937-253-9132). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Baker family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN or to your own favorite charity. The Baker family is most grateful for all the love, prayers, words of encouragement, cards and overall support given to Dolores by friends, relatives, neighbors as well as the care given to her by medical staff and Hospice of Dayton caregivers. Mom, you will be fondly remembered by many, but we know you are so happy now in your reunion with Dad, family and friends in Heaven. May God bless you and Dad forever and ever. We Love You!



