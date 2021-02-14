BAKER, Carolyn



Carolyn Baker, 82, of Springfield, passed away on February 10, 2021, at Wooded Glen. She was born in Clinton County, Ohio, on April 8, 1938, daughter of the late Homer Elroy and Helen Lois (Snowden) Wright. Carolyn was a graduate of Springfield High School and The Ohio State University. She worked at Town & Country for 25 years as a coordinator of evaluations, adult assessments and community placement before her retirement. Carolyn was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, the Ladies of Asbury, and the Starlight Garden Club, which was one of the first gardening clubs in the area that met at night for working women. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Vernon Baker; two sons, James (Christy) Worthen and Stephen (Marjorie) Worthen; four daughters, Debbie Everhart, Marie (Don) Reinmuller, Della (Dennis O'Brien) Baker and Julie (Arun) Biswas; eleven grandchildren; four great-granddaughters and a sister-in-law, Mari-Ann Wright. Carolyn was preceded in death by three brothers, David Wright, William "Bill" Wright and Carl Wright, along with one sister, Patricia Wolfe. Carolyn's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wooded Glen and Ohio's Hospice for the loving care provided to her. A private celebration of Carolyn's life will be held with Pastor Mark Payne officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME Facebook page beginning at 2:00pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021. She will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



