BAIR, Cynthia J.



Age 64, of West Manchester, Ohio, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2022 at her residence. Cyndi was born to the late Frederick McCoy, Jr. and Jean Rhoades on May 9, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James L. Bair, son, John Reeves and wife, Shirae and two boys, Lawrence and Wesley Reeves; daughter, Karla Reeves and her children, Matthew and Kaitlynn Brewster; son, Robert Bair and wife, Kim and two sons, James and Aaron. Cyndi loved spending time with her grandkids. She drove a bus for Eaton City Schools and was a 4-H advisor for Monroe Better Livestock. A celebration of life service will be at the Eldorado Baptist Church (118 State Route 726, Eldorado, Ohio 45321) on Thursday, September 22, from 6PM – 8PM with a short service to start at 7:30PM. For condolences, please visit



www.rlcfc.com