BAIR, II, Carl J.

Age 47 of Fairborn, passed away March 11, 2021. He was born June 23, 1973, in Xenia, the son of Carl and Virginia (Coy) Bair. Carl was a member of the American Legion Post 526 in Fairborn; and he enjoyed drawing. He is preceded in death by his father. Carl is survived by his mother; two daughters,

Christian Bair, Mya Bair; five siblings, Noah Dean Bair, Frank (Susan), Twyla (Michael) Williams, Vicki Bair, Carmon Bair; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 6:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the time of service.

