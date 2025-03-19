Bailey, Vicki Renill



Vicki Renill (Theopolos) Bailey, 75, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2025. A dedicated nurse, devoted wife, and beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Vicki's life was defined by her compassion for others and commitment to her family. Born on August 31, 1949, Vicki was a proud graduate of Northeastern High School in 1967. Her passion for nursing led her to Clark Technical College, where she earned her Practical Nursing Diploma in 1979 and later an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1980. As a Registered Nurse (RN) for 40 years, Vicki dedicated her life to the care and well-being of others, specializing in gerontological nursing. She achieved certification as a Certified Gerontological Nurse (CGN) and made a lasting impact in long-term care. Vicki's career was marked by excellence and leadership. She began her nursing journey as an LPN at Ohio Pythian Home before advancing to her role as a nursing floor supervisor at Mercy St. John Center. Recognized for her expertise, she was selected as one of 80 nurses statewide to help develop the State Tested Nurse Aide (STNA) certification exam, shaping the standards of nursing care in Ohio. She later dedicated 13 years as a school nurse and Pre-K teacher at Springfield Christian Schools, where her nurturing spirit left a lasting impact on countless children. Vicki's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her mother, Annette Theopolos, brother Theodore Theopolos (wife Jene) and sister Pamela Wells, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She shared 57 wonderful years of marriage with her husband and best friend, Jack Bailey Sr., whom she married in 1967. Together, they raised three children: Dr. Jack Bailey (wife Saundra) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Angela (Xavier) Bailey-Levesque; and Donnis Bailey (deceased). She was a proud grandmother to Theodore Bailey (wife Dixie) of Cunnamulla, Australia; Stephen Bailey of Las Vegas, Nevada; Hannah Bailey, Bethanne Bailey and Christian Bailey all of Enon, Ohio; and great-grandson, Theodore Arthur Bailey. Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Vern (2022), her sister, Debbie (1969), and her beloved son, Donnis (2014). A woman of deep faith, Vicki was a devoted member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and the profound impact she made on her family and community. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 19th from 5:00  7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 228 Raffensberger Ave., Springfield, OH 45505. To leave condolences and view her memorial video, visit www.littletonandrue.com





