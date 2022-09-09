BAILEY, Peter G.



In loving memory of Peter G. Bailey. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, and died on September 7, 2022, peacefully at the age of 89 surrounded with love and family.



Pete/Peter is survived by the love of his life, his "pretty girl", Barbara Jo (Willis), their beloved blended family: Ellen Bailey Lepine (Chris Lepine), Kathleen Bailey Grimes (Mark Grimes), Mary Bailey Erftenbeck, Anne Bailey Porter (Tom Porter), James Richardson Bailey, Sheryl Burk (David Burk), Amy Jo Snyder (John Snyder) plus 17 grandchildren and 12+ great-grandchildren, many of whom called him Grumpa (like a regular Grandpa only grumpier), his sister Anne Bailey Donaghy (Jim Donaghy) and many nieces, nephews and good friends.



Peter graduated with an Engineering degree from Cornell University and a Master's Degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. He finished a 25 year long, successful career as metallurgical engineer specializing in advanced shot peening at General Electric Aviation. For many of those years at GE, Pete taught an advanced metallurgy class that was enjoyed by many.



He was a car enthusiast and restored more than a dozen MGs and one Jaguar over the years.



In early years, he was a member of SCCA and ran autocross races in a retrofitted MG and later got his amateur license as a road race driver.



He lived a good and wonderful life and will be missed.



We love you Dad/Sweet Pete! …….. you're welcome!



Gatherings to celebrate the life of Peter G. Bailey will be private.



Barbara and Peter enjoyed inviting friends to attend their church choir performances. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Worship Arts team at Springdale Nazarene Church: www.snclife.org/give THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com