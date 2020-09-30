BAILEY, Joel Edward Age 88, of Columbus, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Joel was born September 30, 1931, in Hinton, WV, to Alfred and Pauline Bailey. A graduate of Princeton High School in West Virginia, he attended Montgomery Tech and earned his Bachelor's in accounting from Concord University. Joel retired from WPAFB, where he worked as a systems analyst. Following that, he drove a school bus for Beavercreek for ten years. Joel volunteered his time to Beavercreek schools, as well as the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. Joel had a big heart and gave to others selflessly. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia, siblings, Joeline Snider Phipps, Alfred Bailey, Mary Katherine Thomas. Joel is survived by his children, Leah Bailey of Fairborn, Keith (Andria) Bailey of North Carolina, Regina (Larry) Deese of Georgia, Stephen Bailey of Columbus, and Virgil (Karen) Bailey of Colorado; grandchildren Janene, Matthew, Amanda, Angela, Richard, Scott and Ricky; nine great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends, including a very special life-long friend Doug Thomas of Princeton, WV. Family will greet friends from 10:00am-11:30am, Thursday, October 1 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am. Following the service there will be a light lunch at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bonnie Elder for her wonderful loving care during the past six months. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. The services will be live streamed on youtube.com (Routsong Funeral Home Channel). Please share your condolences with the family at www.routsong.com

