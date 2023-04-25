Bailey, Joan



Age 76, born in Dayton, Ohio on June 9, 1946 and passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Emma Esthridge; husband, Robert "Bob" Bailey; sister, Jean Miller; and daughter, Cheryl Lynn. Joan is survived by her daughter, Sheila (John) Hartwell; son, Robert (Theresa) Bailey; grandchildren, Jordan (Krystal) Gunter, Jarrett Gunter, Jezika (Kyle Hunziker) Gunter, Andrew (Karly) Hartwell, Matthew (Katarina) Hartwell, Nathan Bailey, and Andrew Bailey; and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews. Joan liked going out to dinner, fishing, and was very artsy. She enjoyed crafting, especially floral arranging, and decorating cakes. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, and Ohio State Buckeyes football. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Trissel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Joan. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

