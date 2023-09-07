Bailey, Gary Thomas



Gary was a beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend to so many. He enjoyed spending time with his dad, working on his car, playing video games and spending time outdoors. He had an infectious smile and loved to make people laugh. He is preceded in death by his uncles Matt Ongell and Scott Ongell. He is survived by his dad Gary Bailey (Jessica Gourley); his mother Kelly Conner; sister Shiann Bailey; brothers Tyler Bailey, Elijah Ritenour and Gavin Ritenour; grandparents Sandy Bailey (Bobby Cornett) and Nikki Howland; cherished aunt Heather Cornett; nephew Wyatt Bailey; love of his life Diamond Dickerson along with many other cousins and friends. We would like to give a special thanks to our family at Fricker's of Huber Heights for their unwavering love and support during this difficult time. Services for Gary will be held at Glicker Funeral Home on Saturday September 9th from 2-4:00 pm.



