Bailey, Darrell E.



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com