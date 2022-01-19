Bailey-Curtner, Dianna

BAILEY-CURTNER (Bayless), Dianna Marie



Announcing the passing of our beloved mother Dianna Marie (Bayless) Bailey-Curtner who passed very suddenly January 12, 2022, at the tender age of 72.



Dianna was born on Hudson Ave. Dayton, Ohio. November 3rd 1949. She attended E.J. Brown and Colonel White High school. She was employed providing nursing care and



assistance at various nursing facilities in the Dayton area and was happily retired and enjoying life to the end.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Larry Curtner. Her mother Shirley Marie (Sheilds) Bayless-Smith; her stepdad Marvin Smith; niece Shannon Smith; camping cohort and cousin Dana Swisher; many beloved family members, friends, and fur babies, especially Stella Rose and Jackson.



She is survived by her son, Tom Bayless (Jennifer Raney); her daughters, Melissa Penessi (Mike), Kim Steele (Dave); brothers Doug Smith (Litha), Danny Smith (Toni); sister-cousin Patsy Swisher, Stepson Eric Curtner (Amy); grandchildren Miranda and Veronica Bayless, Matt, Andy, John, and Mary Steele,



Ashley and Belle Curtner, and three great-grandchildren; stepmother Charlotte Smith.



Dianna loved camping at Cowan Lake with all of her friends and family. She loved the scent of vanilla and the taste of



Ester price candy. She loved wine tours, trips, cruises, with her cousin best friend Patsy. She loved marching bands, zoos, county fairs, sunglasses, trinets and shoes. Dianna loved all of her fur babies and all the strays. Most of all she loved her



children and her grandchildren.



Dianna Marie, our mother and friend will be sadly missed. She will be missed by all who met her beautiful smile and face, looked into her blue eyes, or experienced her ornery wit.



Visitation and services will be held at Westbrock funeral home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton Ohio 45410 January 26, 2022, from 5-7pm.

