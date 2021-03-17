BAHNS, Eleanor "Ellie"



Age 78 of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born on Saturday, January 30, 1943, in Youngstown, OH. Ellie was preceded in death by her parents Bernard W. and Celia I. Monahan (Homick) and sister Rosemary. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Gene, son Greg (Gema), West Chester, OH, son Chris (Xiaoping Feng) Bahns, Westford, MA, son Eric, Dayton, OH. Grandchildren Marco, Javier, Julia Feng-Bahns, and Andre Bahns. Sisters Marilyn (Ed) Kocur, Youngstown, OH, Eileen Monahan (Edmond Schlitz), Smyrna, GA, Dianne (Robert) Hughes, Atlanta, GA. Cousin Richard



(Loretta) Homick, Loganville, GA, and many more cousins and dear friends. Ellie first became a teacher in Youngstown, OH, then moved to Palmdale, CA, Edwards, CA, and returning to Huber Heights, OH. Later she became a guidance counsellor in Springfield, OH, for Springfield Catholic Central High School and Schaefer Middle School. Ellie was an avid reader, sports fan, tennis player and loved duplicate bridge. Ellie loved spending time with her family and friends. A Memorial Mass was held on Saturday, March 13th, 2021. Ellie chose to take part in the Anatomical Donation and Gift Program with Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine. A



Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with interment to follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. Fond memories and Condolences may be shared at



