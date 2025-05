Baer, James Mathews



James Mathews Baer, age 67, passed away on April 29, 2025. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 131 E. Spring Street, Oxford, Ohio on June 10, 2025, between 11am-2pm. Condolences and fond memories may also be shared online at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.



