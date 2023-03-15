Baehl, Mary Kathryn ""Mary Kay""



Baehl, Mary Kathryn "Mary Kay", 79 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in her home. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on January 23, 1944 the daughter of Lester and Louise (Darner) Griffis. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1962, was a 1966 graduate of the University of Dayton and a 1990 graduate of the University of Dayton with her Master's Degree. Mary retired as a teacher from Greenon Local Schools in 2007 after 35+ years of service. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Catholic Ladies of Columbia Council 207, Delta Kappa Gamma and the Triad Club. Survivors include her husband, Thomas A.; two children, Ann (Jerry) Miller and Michael Baehl; three grandchildren, Austin, Ryan and Alivia Miller; brother, Steven (Nora) Griffis; sister-in-law, Judy Griffis and nieces and nephews, Cathy (Bill) Thorner, Carol (Dan) Keating, Connie (Greg) Curry and Kevin (Tracy) Griffis; many great nieces and great nephews and one great great niece. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Griffis. Visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Wednesday (today) in CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with a C.L. of C. service at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.

