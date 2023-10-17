Baecker, Warren E.



Born March 24, 1927 on a farm in Butler County, Ohio where he spent most of his life, passed away at Ohio Living in Monroe on October 15, 2023. Warren was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen (Jean) Schenck, sister Naomi Parker, and brothers Fred and Harold. He was the son of George and Ella (Bowman) Baecker. He was a graduate of Seven Mile High School and served in the Army from 1945-1947. Warren and Jean operated a dairy and chicken farm in Butler County for over 40 years and enjoyed dancing to Big Bands, playing cards, bowling and traveling. Warren was a member of Collinsville Grange and Butler County Farm Bureau for over 75 years. Warren and Jean had two children, Linda Sue May (Roy) and William E. Baecker (Mary Jo) and leave behind 4 grandsons and 5 great grandchildren, and long-time friend Betty Gustafson. Graveside services will be held at Darrtown Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



