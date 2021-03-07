BAECHER, Gerald



Age 97, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on February 14, 2021. Gerald was born in Crystal Springs, MS, to the late Fred and Sallie Baecher. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna. Surviving is 1 daughter, Geraldine (Duane) Douglas of Oregan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; very dear close friend, Teresa Yost and entire family; dear friend, GiGi Hinnegan and family; and friend, Emily. Gerald was in the Navy for over 30 years as chief petty officer and also was in charge of Navy recruitment. He was also active as a Mason, a Shriner, and fleet reserve. Gerald had a wonderful sense of humor, loved and gave donations towards children's charities. He had an upbeat sense of humor and knew no strangers. He was a very giving man, well loved, and will be missed by many. For those of us who were blessed to know Gerald, we will never forget him. To leave a memory, please visit



