BADER (Watson),



Laura Jane



Age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15th, 2021, at Trinity Community of Beavercreek, with Hospice and her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She is survived by



her daughters, Anne Elaine



(Rodney) Cossaboon of Centerville, Ohio, and Karen Sue (Clifford) Weeks and



beloved grandchildren, Kailea and Dylan of Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was preceded in death by a baby brother, William "Billy" Clifford Watson, Jr.; parents, William Clifford and Hester Elizabeth Watson; sister, Patricia Elizabeth Bentley-Fisher; her first husband who died tragically; and her devoted husband of 66 years, Robert "Bob" McClernand Bader.



Laura was born February 21, 1930, in Lancaster, Ohio. She graduated as valedictorian from Pickaway Township High School in 1948. She later attended classes at Ohio University and Bliss Business College.



She moved to Columbus to work for The Ohio State University Extension Service, where she and Bob were introduced by a mutual friend. They were married June 12, 1953. After Bob finished his service in the Navy, they eventually settled in Beavercreek, OH, where Bob pursued a career in Aerospace Engineering at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



In 1960 Laura and Bob became members of Peace Lutheran Church. Laura enjoyed singing in the choir, participating in Church council, and serving on Trustees and Fellowship Boards. She was installed in the Hall of Servants in 1997.



Laura was well known as a local artist and taught watercolor classes in her home in the 1960's, and was a founding member of the Beavercreek Creative Arts Association.



She was instrumental in establishing what is now the Beavercreek Women's League (BWL), a 52 year old community action group. Under her leadership in 1969, a group of passionate women banded together to form a traffic safety committee successfully advocating for increased police presence in her neighborhood, as well as increased penalties for drunk drivers.



Laura was a 4-H Advisor for 15 years, positively impacting the lives of her daughters and many young people of Greene County.



As a member of the Beavercreek Historical Society, Laura was the originator of the first Log By Log newsletter, which she published monthly for 9 years. Laura led the effort to obtain Beavercreek's first Ohio Historical Marker commemorating the site of the first courthouse in Greene County, which is located in Alpha. She also received the A.L.P.H.A. Award in 2004 "for service and friendship to the community of Alpha."



Laura enjoyed many hobbies, including genealogy, where she collected many photos and family records of both her mother and father's ancestry. She also raised angora rabbits for quite a few years. She loved crocheting and would collect the rabbits' beautiful fur, which she learned to brush and spin into angora yarn, and used it to make hats and scarves.



In 2019, Laura was inducted into the Greene County Women's Hall of Fame for her years of service and accomplishments as a community volunteer. Her generous contributions of time and talent have touched the lives of many.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be deferred until May 21, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church of Beavercreek.



Details will be published on the Tobias website.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laura's honor to The Beavercreek Historical Society.

