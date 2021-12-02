BACCUS, Barry

BACCUS, Sr.,



Barry Franklyn



Age 64, of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. Walk-through visitation 10 am-1 pm Friday, December 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at



1 pm. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH.

