Babcock, James W. "Jim"



James "Jim" Way Babcock, age 87, passed away Tuesday June 25th, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton after a 5 year battle with prostate cancer. He was surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully with much love and tears flooding his room. He was born March 25th, 1937 in Sidney, Ohio to the late George and Ethel (Moore) Babcock.



Jim was a graduate of Sidney High School class of 1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in journalism from The Ohio State University in 1963 and later his Master's Degree in Science. After graduation, Jim was hired by the Willoughby News Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) where he began his newspaper career. He left Willoughby in 1967 to continue his career with the Journal Herald and continued as a writer for the Dayton Daily News when the two papers merged. He retired from the Dayton Daily News in May 2004.



Jim's background and love of science made him a distinguished and highly credible environmental writer, respected not only by his peers, but by the local scientific community. He volunteered with Five Rivers MetroParks after retirement to spread his knowledge and love of the natural world and environmental studies to the local community. He was an avid runner and was known for recruiting his newspaper friends for a lunchtime run. He competed in marathons and numerous organized runs. Many of his other loves included: woodworking, biking, hiking, Tennessee trips, reading, a debate and a drink or two, the City of Dayton and his family. Jim was a life-long learner and environmentalist. He was a kind, loving, intelligent and inventive man with a great sense of humor.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Grieves. He is survived by the love of his life, Charlotte, who has been by his side for 52+ years; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Jackson and Kaslin Babcock; son, Darius (Amber) Babcock; sister, Barbara Walsh; and close nephew, Eric (Cathy) Grieves and numerous nieces and nephews; grandsons, Dana and Ben Jackson, Harrison Rousculp, Grayvin and Dade Babcock. Pop-Pop loved you all so very much.



Per Jim's request, there will be a private ceremony with immediate family only. The family would like to express extended gratitude to his doctors during his battle with cancer and to Hospice of Dayton for their dedicated and loving care. Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 and/or to Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation, 409 E. Monument Ave, Third Floor, Dayton, OH 45402 or online.



View the obituary on Legacy.com