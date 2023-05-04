Babcock, Fern Ann



Fern Ann Babcock, age 78, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away April 23, 2023. She was born on September 21, 1944 in Rome, NY to the late James and Mary MacLachlan. In addition, Fern was preceded in death by her sister Gail MacLachlan. Fern is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Babcock; her children: Kerri Zornes (Kent) and Brian Babcock (Sara); grandchildren: Kristen Hudson (Chris), Kayla Kerns (Zack), Taylor Babcock (Alli), and Tyler Babcock (Rachel); great grandchildren: Bentley and Alessi; siblings: David, Dean, and Beth; and many other family and friends. Fern spent 22 years traveling while her husband was in the Air Force. She was a realtor for Coldwell Banker for many years and was actively involved in St. Matthews Church in Huber Heights, Ohio. She was on many boards including the Northeast Priority Board, Homeowners Association Board, and the Dayton Board of Realtors. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and loved spending time with her family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 8:30am to 9:30am, at St Matthews Lutheran Church, Huber Heights. A memorial service will follow at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association of Montgomery County. To share a memory of Fern, or leave a message for the family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com

