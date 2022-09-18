AYDELOTTE, Paula R.



Age 94, of Friendship Village, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born on December 6, 1927, to the late Charles and Ethel Jones. Paula graduated from Fairmont High School and Cincinnati Bible Seminary. She was a long-time active member of Shiloh Church, where she served on various committees. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth E. Aydelotte in 1996 and a grandson Brian Schuett in 2001, a sister, Charlene Branham, 2 brothers Dale and Robert Jones. She is survived by 2 daughters Jill (David) Sleppy of Clayton, Janet Schuett of IL, son Jack (Camala) Aydelotte of Westerville, 6 grandchildren Jason Sleppy (Erica Compton), Karyn Sleppy (Joe Turner), Christopher Schuett (Heather Flynn), Stacey (Michael) Rammer and their father Victor Schuett, Heather (Donald) Dickson, and Justin Aydelotte (Kat Schlanger), 7 great-grandchildren Tabitha Flynn, Arden and Maybelline Schuett, Rowan and Calvin Rammer, Jaxon and Madison Dickson, 2 sisters Wanda McGinnis and Donna Williams, brother Farrell (Betty) Jones and numerous other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20th, 2022, at Friendship Village, 5790 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, OH 45426, in the Convocation Room by Pastor Jay McMillen. The family will receive guests Tuesday from 3 pm until time of services at the Village. Friendship Village is requiring masks to be worn please. Interment Mound Hill Union Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Church or a charity of one's choice in Paula's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



