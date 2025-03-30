Axer (Cummins), Grace T



AXER, GRACE TRUMAN, age 91, passed away on Sunday March 23, 2025 in Beavercreek. She was born on July 13, 1933 in Lincoln Co. Ky. to the late Henry S and Mable I (Elmore) Cummins. On February 17, 1956 she married Harold Axer. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2008. Grace was very active in her daily life. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She volunteered at Wartinger Park in Beavercreek, member of the Beavercreek Senior Center and the St. Luke's Leisure Club. She exercised daily and loved working jigsaw puzzles. She loved traveling with her family. Grace is survived by her children, Mark (Jude), Judy (John) Rose, Christopher (Christine) and Janet (David) Burkardt. Grandchildren Andrea, Emily, Christopher Jr. and Nicole. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Ann and her sister Betty Corron. She was long time, active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Beavercreek. Grace had an infectious smile and caring nature. The family will receive friends on Sunday March 30, 2025 from 4pm to 6pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Visitation will also take place on Wednesday April 2, 2025 at St. Luke's Catholic Church from 9:30 to 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.The family would like to thank the Nurses and staff at Traditions of Beavercreek for their care of our mom. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



