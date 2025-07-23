Awsumb, Lois

ajc.com

Obituaries
Updated July 25, 2025
X

Awsumb, Lois Ray

age 100, Bemidji Minnesota and Kettering Ohio passed away in Kettering on July 19, 2025. Memorial service will be held at the Centerville Chapel of Routsong Funeral Home on 81 N. Main Street in Centerville, OH 45458 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 4pm. Family will receive friends and family following the memorial service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Klopsch, Brandon
2
Atkinson, Clarence
3
Gladman, Kathy
4
Humbach, John
5
Burns, Donald