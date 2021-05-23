AVERY, Marita Jo



MITCHELL, Anthony L.



Marita Jo Avery was born October 23, 1961, in Middletown, OH. Anthony L. Mitchell was born February 2, 1995, in Hamilton, OH. Both passed away



together on March 14, 2021. A combined funeral service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service 12 pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald



Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



www.donaldjordanmc.com