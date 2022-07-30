AUTREVE, Michael VAN

VAN AUTREVE, Michael A.



Age 75, of Dayton, passed away on July 28th, 2022. He was born in Delphos, OH, to the late Edgar and Gussie Van Autreve. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Pat Van Autreve. He is survived by Children, Wes (Abby) Van Autreve, and Tina (Chris) Holtz; grandchildren, Caden and Claire Van Autreve, and Kenley, Tyler, and Luke Holtz; sister Toni Van Autreve, brother Tom (Cyndy) Van Autreve and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mike was a graduate of Delphos St. Johns High School and The University of Dayton. He was an avid UD basketball fan and never missed a chance to cheer on the Flyers at home or on the road. Mike enjoyed going to the casino, the horse track, driving his corvette, and (most importantly) spending time with his five grandkids. Mike's last true joy was the week he spent on the Disney Cruise with his children and grandchildren just prior to his passing. Mike loved his family above all else and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.



Friends and family may gather on Sunday, July 31st from 3pm-6pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 1st at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Burial to follow the service at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mike's memory to 4 Paws for Ability or the American Cancer Society.

