AUSTIN-RANDOLPH, Terri
On January 27th, 2021, Terri Austin-Randolph passed away.
A wife, sister, mother, godmother, auntie, daughter, niece,
cousin, mentor were just a few of the titles that describe her. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Thursday,
February 4th at Island Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are
being handled by Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Bremerton, Washington. An online life tribute story and full obituary can be found at the Miller- Woodland website and at Caring bridge website.
AUSTIN-RANDOLPH, Terri
AUSTIN-RANDOLPH, Terri