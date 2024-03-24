Austin, Patricia

Austin (Stayrook), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Austin (Stayrook), age 83 of Beavercreek, Ohio has gone to be with our Lord on March 19, 2024. Patricia was born on December 6, 1940 in Urbana, Ohio to her late parents June (Murphy) Stayrook Hiltibran, Richard M. Hiltibran and Raymond Jacob Stayrook. She was educated in the Urbana City Schools. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Roger L. Austin; grandson, Rory K. Austin of Beavercreek; brothers, Raymond L. Stayrook, Larry D. Stayrook of Urbana, Samuel B. Stayrook of Westville, Oh; niece, Tammy Sue Stayrook; sisters-in-law, Nancy Mae (Watkins) Stayrook, Shirley (Burk) Stayrook of Bellefontaine, Oh and sister, Wanda L. (Stayrook) DeCarlo of W. Milton. She is survived by her daughter Ronda L. (Austin) Massie of Dayton, Oh; son, Rodney L. Austin (Alexandra) of Beavercreek, Oh; brother, Donald Stayrook (Peggy) of W. Alexandria, Oh; granddaughters, Shauna (Michael) Jones, Lindsay (Kyle) Austin, Mackenzie Ashland; grandsons, Ryan L. Austin, Antony Ashland; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters in my heart, D. Jean Hurst of Springfield, Oh, Gloria Smith of Kettering, Oh and Arlena Gunsaulies of Urbana, Oh. Patricia worked for American General Life & Accident Insurance Company from April 28 , 1969 through November 19, 2001, then retired. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery (27 S. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440). Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel is handling arrangements. To all of my beloved family and friends I leave behind: I am looking forward to seeing all of you in heaven one day. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God; not of works, lest any man should boast." Ephesians 2:8-9



May God bless you all.



