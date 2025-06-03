AULT, Robin Gail



Ault, Robin Gail, 68 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. He was born in Springfield on March 10, 1957 the son of Harold Rollo and Helen Louise (McColom) Ault. He served for 14 years in the United States Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard. He served in the Pacific, Southwest Asia and numerous stateside bases. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion and AMVETS. Survivors include his three children, Amanda Hays, Demi Rizzo, and Elijah (Jessi) Ault; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Luna, Franki, Keegan, Oliver and Ava and sister, Roxann Ault. A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 6 in CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



