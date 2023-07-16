X

Atterberry, Mattie

Atterberry (Harrison), Mattie Pearl

Age 82, passed away on July 9, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation 10:30am - 11:00am. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery, Philadelphia and Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available via The Canaan Missionary Church Facebook Live.

