Atchison, Patricia Gayle



ATCHISON, Patricia Gayle, age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, May 26, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Patricia was a former Human Resource Manager for System Research Labs, retiring after 20 years of service and was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Arnold; parents, Stewart Tillman & Nellie Blawn Trippe; sister, Laverne Reeves; brother, Tim Trippe. Patricia is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Angie & Ed McCloskey, Andrea & Tom Mikusa, Trisha & Pete Zittere; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; her furry friend, Pepper; and many other relatives & friends.



Memorial service 12 Noon Monday, June 9, 2025 at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 8575 Shull Road with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association in Patricia's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



