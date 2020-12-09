ATCHISON, David Keith



Age 70, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at his home.



He was born June 30th, 1950, to Irvin Atchison and Dorothy (Bush) Atchison. Dave graduated from Kiser High School, Class of 1968. He retired after 36 years at Delco Products. Dave attended Moraine City First Church of God.



He was preceded in death by his his parents, Irvin Manley Atchison and Dorothy (Bush) Atchison; grandson, Nicholas Bailey; and nephew, John Stuart Atchison.



Dave is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Barbara; children, Tracey (John) Bailey, Josh (Gina) Atchison, Seth (Kaycee) Atchison; step-children, Darla Gurth, Derek (Rose) Hanson; grandchildren, John Bailey, Jr., Jonah Atchison, Zachary Bailey, Grace Atchison, Blake Kleehamer, Vince Hanson, Luke Hanson; brother, Irvin (Sarah) Atchison; nephew, Andrew (Dominique) Atchison; and niece, Lisa (Chris) Raters.



For many years, Dave enjoyed being actively involved with many youth, church and community organizations.



The services will be streamed live via the internet only. Please call (937) 848-6651 and leave your email to get an invitation. A virtual visitation on Thursday, December 10th from 11:00 am until time of virtual funeral at 12:00 noon at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, Bellbrook. Burial will be in



Davids Cemetery, Kettering.



