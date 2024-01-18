Atchison, Arnold W.



ATCHISON, Arnold W., age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. Arnold was a 1st Lieutenant for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service and retired from Civil Service at WPAFB after over 20 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force & U.S. Army. Arnold was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church and was a Disc Jockey known as Uncle Arnie. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia; daughters & sons-in-law, Angie & Ed McCloskey, Andrea & Tom Mikusa, Trisha & Pete Zittere; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; his furry friend, Pepper; and many other relatives & friends.



Memorial service 12 Noon Monday, January 22, 2024 at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Road with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 AM until service time at the church.



