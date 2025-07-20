Ashe-Reed, Kristine Lynn
Kristine Lynn Ashe-Reed, age 73, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Saturday, July 5, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral