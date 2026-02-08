Arthur Weiser Jr.

Weiser, Jr., Arthur "Bud"



Arthur "Bud" N. Weiser Jr., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, January 31, 2026. He was born on May 18, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. Bud started in the tool & die industry in 1955. He later became the co-owner and vice-president of Millat Industries Corp. in 1971, started Weiser Precision, and he helped grow the company from 7 to 145 employees. Bud sold his ownership interest in Millat Industries Corp. in 1990 and consulted until 1995, when he retired completely. After retirement, Bud and his wife, Connie, got involved in the antique button business and started C&B Weiser in 1998, where he was a collector and dealer of buttons, cuff links, and supplies. Annually, they averaged 11 button shows and a National Button Society convention all over the country. Bud was praised for his beautiful, deluxe display cards for mounting buttons. In Bud's spare time, he enjoyed casinos, snow skiing, tennis, golf, softball, bowling and boating. He skied in Italy and St Moritz, Switzerland. He enjoyed traveling to Siesta Key, Florida to their second home where he enjoyed golf, beaches, sunsets, and dining at the greatest restaurants around the Sarasota area. While at home in Dayton, Bud loved the Pine Club, Oakwood Club, Jays Seafood Restaurant, Buckhorn, Outback Steakhouse, and Little York Tavern & Pizza. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Englewood. Bud never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He is survived by his Wife of 42 years: Connie (DeArmon) Weiser; Daughter: Dawn (John) Weiser; Grandchildren: Benjamin (Nicole) Weiser; Brother: Nick (Teresa) Weiser; Daughter-In-Law: Mary Ann Welsh and her children: Hannah and Kaitlin Baker; Brother-In-Law: John (Debbie) DeArmon; Loving and Devoted Dog: Lucky; Special Family: Nathan and Jennifer Moore; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his Son: Michael Weiser; Parents: Arthur Weiser Sr. and Lucille (Schumacher) Weiser.; Sister: Shirley Yaus; Son-In-Laws: Craig Copeland and Stephen Messina; and Mother and Father-In-Law: Marjorie and Rutherford DeArmon. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bud in the Spring. Please check back for further details. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the celebration of life for Bud or to leave online condolences to the family please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



